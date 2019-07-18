Resources More Obituaries for Norma FERGUSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norma Joan FERGUSON

Notice FERGUSON Norma Joan Dan and family of the late Norma Joan Ferguson would like to thank sincerely all relatives, neighbours, friends and past colleagues for all their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy. Thanks to the Oncology Radiology Consultant at Raigmore Hospital, Western Isles Hospital Medical 1, Doctors and Nurses, Macmillan Team and Donna Young who was such a wonderful support to Norma. Also the doctors and nurses at Broadbay Medical Practice, Stornoway and Burnfield Medical Practice, Inverness. To the Reverend Graeme Craig, Reverend D Fraser and Reverend J Clark for the funeral service and all Ministers who attended and the many who attended the wake and funeral. Thanks to Undertakers Archibald Macrae and Staff for the professional way they performed their duties. Thanks to J Stewart, Grave Digger. Finally, as a family we would also like to thank everyone who travelled from Skye, Inverness and Glasgow. The amazing sum of £1016.75 was collected which was divided between Macmillan Nurses and Crossroads. Thanks to all who remembered us as a family over these months at the throne of Grace. God bless you all.

66A Newmarket. Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.