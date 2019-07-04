Resources More Obituaries for Norah MORRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Norah MORRISON

Notice MORRISON Norah The family of the late Norah Morrison would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss. Grateful thanks to Cradlehall Care Home and Culloden Medical Practice for the care and kindness shown to Norah. Sincere thanks to Rev Mike Rattenbury, Rev Iain Murdo MacDonald and Rev Donald John Morrison for their comforting services. Special thanks to David Anderson of D. Chisholm & Sons and John Murdo Morrison for all their help with arrangements in Inverness and Harris and to the British Legion and Harris Hotel for providing catering. Finally thank you to everyone who came to pay their last respects and who kindly donated £700 for Cancer Research UK. Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices