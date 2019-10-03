Resources More Obituaries for Neil MURRAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neil MURRAY

Notice MURRAY Neil The family of the late Neil Murray would like to sincerely thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Grateful thanks to the staff of Erisort Ward at Western Isles Hospital, Broadbay Medical Practice, Macmillan Nurses, Back Pharmacy, Bellann Maclennan and the Council Home Carers and to the staff of Blar Buidhe for their exceptional care during Neil's final days. To Rev Ewen Matheson and to the other officiating ministers and elders for their prayerful support at the church services and in the family home. To the staff of Archibald Macrae Undertakers, the cemetery attendant, the church officer and the church catering team. Finally we sincerely thank those who came to pay their last respects and who contributed so generously to the collection in aid of Blar Buidhe and Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative.

9 Back. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019