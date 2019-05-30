Resources More Obituaries for Neil MURRAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Neil MURRAY

Notice MURRAY Neil The family of the late Neil Murray would like to sincerely thank relatives, neighbours, friends and colleagues for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following their recent bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to the ambulance service, all staff of the A&E department, High Dependency Unit and Medical Ward 1 at the Western Isles Hospital, the Broadbay Medical Practice and Back Pharmacy. To Rev Ewen Matheson and Rev Calum Iain MacLeod for their compassionate pastoral care and to all officiating and attending ministers and office bearers for their prayerful support at the church services and in the family home. To the staff of Archibald Macrae Undertakers, the cemetery attendant, the church officer and the church catering team. Finally, to all who came to pay their last respects, your attendance was of enormous comfort to us all. Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices