MURRAY Nan The family of the late Nan Murray, Heatherbank, South Dell would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kind expressions of sympathy, for all visits, phone calls, texts, cards, food, monetary and floral gifts. Special thanks to all at Habost Clinic, Homecare, Crossroads, Alzheimers and WICCF for their wonderful care and support over the years. Sincere thanks to Rev John M Nicolson, Rev Calum Macdonald, Rev James Macdonald, elders and all who took part in the comforting family and church services, Alastair Macrae and staff, D K Maclean Cemetery Attendant, Comunn Eachdraidh Nis, and to all those who came to pay their last respects. Special thanks to all those who donated so generously to the collection in aid of Crossroads and Alzheimer's which totalled £1500. Then are they glad, because at rest and quiet now they be,
So to the haven he them brings, which they desired to see. Ps 107v30.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019