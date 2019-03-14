|
|
|
THOMSON Murdo Peacefully, on February 20, 2019, at the Marie Curie Hospice, after a short illness, Murdo Alexander Thomson, aged 71 years. Glenelg Crescent, Kirkintilloch. (formerly of 32 Aird, Tong and Ford Terrace, Tong, Isle of Lewis). Only son of Eva Thomson and Alexander (Robin) MacMillan). Survived by wife Moira, son Scott, daughter Pauline and husband Gordon and grandchildren Mia and Cara. The funeral took place at Daldowie Crematorium, Uddingston, on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More