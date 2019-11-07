|
SMITH Murdo Would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their support and expressions of sympathy following my recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to the Reverend John Macleod, the Reverend Graham Craig, the Reverend Maurice Roberts, the Reverend James Clark and the Reverend Murdo Maciver and Elders of the three church continuing, also Elders of North Tolsta Free Church, Our Presenter John Murdo Macdonald for his many visits and spiritual support.
52 North Tolsta.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019