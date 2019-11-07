Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Murdo SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Murdo SMITH

Notice

Murdo SMITH Notice
SMITH Murdo Would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their support and expressions of sympathy following my recent sad loss.
Grateful thanks to the Reverend John Macleod, the Reverend Graham Craig, the Reverend Maurice Roberts, the Reverend James Clark and the Reverend Murdo Maciver and Elders of the three church continuing, also Elders of North Tolsta Free Church, Our Presenter John Murdo Macdonald for his many visits and spiritual support.
52 North Tolsta.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -