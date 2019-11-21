|
MACLEAN Murdo The family of the late Murdo MacLean wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for all expressions of sympathy and practical help extended to us following our sad loss. Many thanks to Rev Calum MacLeod and Rev Calum MacDonald for comforting church services and to all who attended the worship service and funeral. Proceeds from the collection have been donated to Dun Eisdean and Alzheimer Scotland, thanks to all who donated so generously. We wish to thank Dun Eisdean Care Home for their loving care to Murdo whilst a resident there and also to Medical Ward 1 (Western Isles Hospital) for expert care given to Murdo. Also thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice for the care and attention given over many years. Many thanks to Alistair Macrae and staff for funeral arrangements and to all who assisted at Bragar Cemetery. Thank you so much to all the Shawbost ladies for the excellent lunch provided after the funeral. Thank you also to all who sent cards and good wishes and remembered us in this way.
Agnes MacLean, 15 Carnan Park, Shawbost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019