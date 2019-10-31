|
MACRITCHIE Murdo Alex The family of the late Murdo Alex Macritchie (Skigersta and Suffolk), would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all who have telephoned, sent messages, cards and flowers as well as those who showed kindness in various and numerous practical ways. Your love, support and prayers are much appreciated. We would like to extend a special thank you to the Rev Ewen Matheson for his spiritual support to Murdo Alex during his illness as well as the support he has given us as a family over the last three years. The way in which you have so lovingly pastored us and conducted both wake and funeral services will be forever remembered. We give thanks to Murdo Alex's minister Rev Matthew Jolley and his elders Gordon MacIntyre and Kevin McGrane from Bury St Edmunds Presbyterian Church for their heartfelt and God glorifying participation in both services. We would also like to thanks all those who came to pay their last respects Murdo Alex, your attendance at the services proved a great strength to us all. We give thanks to the Communn Eachdraidh for the provision of a wonderful spread following the funeral service. We also give thanks to Dolina and Iain Hector Morrison for the use of the "Anchor" self-catering accommodation for those who travelled from Suffolk. Your kindness is much appreciated. Thank you to Macmillian Nurses and Bethesda Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Murdo Alex during the last days of his life, your professional, yet loving manner in attending to his specific needs was invaluable not only to Murdo Alex, but to us as a family. We would like to thank Alasdair Macrae (Undertakers) for the professional yet personal service given following Murdo Alex's death, thanks also to D. K. Maclean (Cemetery Attendant). We express further thanks to Murdo Alex's employers, Mr and Mrs Vaughn, who consistently supported Murdo Alex throughout his illness and have provided in ways for which we will always be grateful. Above all, we give thanks to the God of all comfort for His sustaining love and grace through this difficult time. Without Him, we can do nothing.
May He richly bless you all.
"Until the day breaks, and the shadows flee away."
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019