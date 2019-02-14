Resources More Obituaries for Mary MacKENZIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Margaret (nee MacDonald) (Maggie) MacKENZIE

(nee MacDonald) The family of the late Mary Margaret MacKenzie (Maggie), of Balallan, wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support during our recent bereavement. Special thanks to Home Carers, Community Nurses, Langabhat Medical Practice and Bethesda Respite Unit for the excellent loving care given over the past year. Special thanks to Rev I. M. Campell, Rev Paul Murray and Mr David MacIver elder for pastoral visits during Maggie's illness. Heartfelt thanks to Revs I. M. Campbell, Paul Murray, D. A . MacDonald, James MacDonald and office bearers for their comfort and support. Also a special thanks to A. Macrae Undertakers and cemetery attendants for their respectful and professional service. Finally, thanks to Kinloch Historical Society for providing the excellent lunch venue after the funeral service. The sum of £500 was raised for Bethesda Care Home.

May God bless you all.