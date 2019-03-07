Resources More Obituaries for Mary MACIVER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary MACIVER

Notice MACIVER Mary The family of the late Mary Maciver (44 North Tolsta), would like to thank their relatives and friends for their generosity, kindness and support. The family appreciate the care shown by the staff of Medical 2 at Western Isles Hospital. Thank you to the Revs RJ Campbell and KM Ferguson and the church elders. We would like to thank the undertakers and gravediggers. The family would also like to thank all those who sent cards, flowers and came to pay their last respects. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices