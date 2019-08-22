|
AFRIN Mary Gillies (nee Buchannan) Norrie and the family of the late Mary G. Afrin would like to express their sincere gratitude to friends, relatives and neighbours. Special thanks to the carers and all medical professionals of Group Practice, ministers, elders and the congregation of the Free Church for prayers and the visitations and the staff of Mr A. Macrae Undertakers and to all those who came to pay their last respects.
God's blessing to you all.
14 Murray Place.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019