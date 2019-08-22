Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary AFRIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gillies (Buchannan) AFRIN

Notice

Mary Gillies (Buchannan) AFRIN Notice
AFRIN Mary Gillies (nee Buchannan) Norrie and the family of the late Mary G. Afrin would like to express their sincere gratitude to friends, relatives and neighbours. Special thanks to the carers and all medical professionals of Group Practice, ministers, elders and the congregation of the Free Church for prayers and the visitations and the staff of Mr A. Macrae Undertakers and to all those who came to pay their last respects.
God's blessing to you all.
14 Murray Place.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.