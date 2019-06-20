|
DOUGHERTY Mary (Kyle)
Passed away peacefully, but suddenly at home on Sunday, June 16, 2019, Mary (nee MacDonald) (formerly of Bayble, Lewis), wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Catherine, Thomas and Marian, aunt and sister of the late Morag Ross and Jessie MacLean, grandmother, great- grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral service from St Duthac's, Dornie at 2 pm, on Thursday, June 20, and thereafter to Balmacara New Cemetery. Family flowers only, with donations, if desired, for Care at Home Service and Dementia Awareness.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 20, 2019
