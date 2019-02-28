Resources More Obituaries for Mary MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Ann MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD Mary Ann The family of Mary Ann Macdonald, late of Crossbost and Coll would like to sincerely thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kindness and support shown to them during their recent sad bereavement. We would like to thank all those who visited, telephoned, sent cards, made food and other expressions of sympathy. Thanks to everyone who attended the funeral and those who travelled long distances to be with us. We would like to thank Rev C. I. Macleod, Rev K. Ferguson, Rev K. I. Macleod, Rev M. Macleod, Rev D. A. Macdonald , the office bearers of Crossbost , Back and Stornoway Free Churches. Thanks also to Rev C. I. Macleod, Back and Ferintosh for his many home visits. We would like to thank the staff of A. Macrae, Undertakers and the gravediggers at Crossbost cemetery. We would especially like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Bethesda Care Home, which was her home for two years for the exemplary care given and love shown to Mary Ann at all times. Thanks to all who contributed to the collection at the funeral. The sum of £600 was raised for Bethesda Care Home.

Peggy and family, 9 Coll, Back.

Peggy and family, 9 Coll, Back.

Catherine and family, 44 Nicolson Road, Stornoway. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019