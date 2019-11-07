Home

Margaret (Morrison) WALKER

Margaret (Morrison) WALKER Notice
WALKER Margaret (nee Morrison) Aged 88, widow of the late Rev Alexander Walker, beloved mother of Alaister, Charlie, Morag-Anne and the late Iain Walker. Passed away peacefully, at home in Torrance, Glasgow, on October 31, 2019. A cherished grandmother to Laura, Iain, Amie, Mark, Jonathan and Joshua and a dearly loved sister and aunt. Burial service at Baldernock Cemetery, at 2 pm, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, followed by a service of Thanksgiving, at 2.30 pm, at Torrance Parish Church of Scotland.
Our dearest sweet mum and granny, thank you for your love and kindness.
Psalm 116:15 'Dear in God's sight is his saint's death.'
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
