MACLEOD Margaret Mary (nee Ferguson) Alasdair and the family of the late Margaret Mary Macleod wish to express our sincere gratitude to the staff of Erisort Ward, Western Isles Hospital, for their loving care of Margaret during her final days. Also to family, friends and neighbours for their condolences and kind support. Thanks also to the Rev James Maciver, A Macrae Undertaker and all involved in arrangements. £177 was collected for Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 6, 2019
