MACLEOD Margaret The family of the late Margaret (Maggie) MacLeod, would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and many expressions of sympathy in recent days. Thanks also to the various support services who assisted in mum's care over recent months and years. We are especially grateful to Dr Anna Miek Kok, for her unfailing attention to mum, particularly in recent months. Thanks to Rev Paul Amed and all who assisted with church services, to Mr MacRae, undertaker and staff, cemetery attendant and all those who came to pay their last respects.
(Family - Garrabost / Ireland).
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
