MACLEOD Margaret (Inverness)
Suddenly, but peacefully at Isobel Fraser Care Home, Inverness on May 28, 2019, Margaret Ann (nee Graham), aged 84 years, formerly of Innes Street, Inverness. Beloved wife of the late John (Iain) MacLeod, dearly loved mum of Christeen, Kathleen, Iain-Don and the late Joyce, much loved granny of Eilidh, Iona, Heather, Lewis and Erin, also a dear sister to Iain Graham. Funeral service on Thursday, June 6, at 11.30 am, in Garrabost Church of Scotland, Isle of Lewis, thereafter to Aignish Cemetery. All welcome to attend. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to the Funeral Directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, tel (01463) 233366.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 6, 2019
