Margaret MACIVER

MACIVER Margaret Peacefully, at Dun Eisdean, Stornoway, on October 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Donald Maciver, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Anne and a loving sister and aunt. The family would like to thank Rev Calum Macleod and church officers and all who took part in the services. Thanks to A Macrae, undertaker staff and the local gravediggers. Special thanks to Carloway Medical Practice and the loving care from staff of Dun Eisdean, Raigmore Hospital and Western Isles Hospital. Finally thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers, sympathy, support and kindness received and all who came to pay their last respects at the services.
God Bless You all
64 South Bragar
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
