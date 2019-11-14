|
GRAHAM Margaret Joan John and family would like to convey their sincere thanks and gratitude to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and condolences received during their recent sad loss. They are grateful for the kindness, love and support Margaret Joan and they received over many years and especially throughout this year. Special thanks to Group Practice, Western Isles Hospital, Donna Young Macmillan Nurse and Bethesda Hospice. Grateful thanks to Rev James MacIver and Rev Kenny I. MacLeod for the meaningful services and spiritual comfort. Thank you to A. Macrae, Undertaker Staff and cemetery attendant and to all who attended the services and contributed to the collection.
14 Seaview Terrace.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019