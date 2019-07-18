Resources More Obituaries for Malcolm MACKAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Malcolm MACKAY

Notice MACKAY Malcolm The nephews and nieces of the late Malcolm Mackay wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to the doctors and nurses of Western Isles Hospital, Langabhat Medical Practice and the carers who looked after Malcolm during the last few years. Sincere thanks to Rev Malcolm Macleod and the office bearers of Shawbost Free Church for comforting services. Special thanks to the staff of Alasdair Macrae, Undertaker, for the professional way they performed their duties and to all who came to pay their last respects and to the ladies of Ionad Na Seann Sgoil who provided lunch after the funeral service.

15 North Bragar Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 18, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices