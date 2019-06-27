|
MACLEOD Macaulay To the memory of our beloved uncle who passed to glory on June 27, 2015. Time does not diminish our sense of loss, nor the guidance he gave for our spiritual well being. O happy is that man and blest,
Whom Jacob's God doth aid,
Whose hope upon the Lord doth rest,
And on his God is stay'd,
Who made the earth and
Heavens high,
Who made the swelling deep,
And all that is within the same,
Who truth doth ever keep.
Ps146.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 27, 2019
