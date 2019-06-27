Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Macaulay MACLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macaulay MACLEOD

Memories Condolences

Macaulay MACLEOD Memories
MACLEOD Macaulay To the memory of our beloved uncle who passed to glory on June 27, 2015. Time does not diminish our sense of loss, nor the guidance he gave for our spiritual well being. O happy is that man and blest,
Whom Jacob's God doth aid,
Whose hope upon the Lord doth rest,
And on his God is stay'd,
Who made the earth and
Heavens high,
Who made the swelling deep,
And all that is within the same,
Who truth doth ever keep.
Ps146.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.