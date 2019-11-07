|
|
|
MacLEOD
Mabel S. The family of the late Mabel S. MacLeod would like to acknowledge the kindness shown to us by our neighbours and friends who kindly sent flowers, cards and notes of condolences. We would like to especially thank the Rev Dr A. Macleod and Calum Macleod Elder, both of Knock and Point Free Church Continuing and also the Elders of the Garrabost Free Church all for their spiritual comfort in our family's sad time. A special thank you to Blar Buidhe Nursing Home and the home carers and Alice at Crossroads.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019