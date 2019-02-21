Resources More Obituaries for Lachlan MORRISON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lachlan John MORRISON

Notice MORRISON Lachlan John Morag Ann and family of the late Lachlan John Morrison wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their many expressions of sympathy received in cards, telephone calls, monies, floral tributes and the devotion and kindness of all visitors both at home and hospital. Our sincere thanks to all staff in Benbecula Medical Practice, Uist & Barra Hospital, Mcmillan and District Nurses Benbecula & Stornoway, Day Room Stornoway, Doctor Meeka and staff - Oncology Ward, Inverness. We would also like to thank Angus MacPhee, Undertaker and also the cemetery attendants for their compassion and efficient services. Our sincere thanks to Father Michael MacDonald for his support throughout Lachie's illness and for officiating the funeral services. Thanks also to those involved in providing the funeral tea including MacLeans Bakery for catering, Catriona and Murdo for setting up the hall plus helpers, John MacDonald and DR Campbell for directing traffic. Thanks also to Calum Antony Beaton the piper. Sincere thanks to all those who came from near and far to pay their last respects, we have been overwhelmed with the extent of support.

