Kenneth (Chubby) MacLEOD

MacLEOD
Kenneth (Chubby) In loving memory of our dear eldest son, Kenneth MacLeod, who passed away suddenly, on Sunday, October 11, 2009, at Lochbay House, South Dell, Ness.
It is now ten long years,
But remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
It's the heartache of losing you,
That will never go away.
Inserted by his sorrowing parents Cathy and Donald also his brother Stuart and his wife Annette and his nephews Connor and Daniel Murdo.
Lochbay House.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
