Notice Condolences MACKAY Kenneth John On Sunday, March 10, 2019, passed away peacefully with his family beside him, aged 87 years, in Wellington, New Zealand.

He will be sadly missed.

Dearly loved husband of Lillian Joan MacKay, loved and respected father of his twin girls Marie and Barbara, loved father-in-law of Kevin, much loved grandfather of Shane and his fiancée Anita, Fraser and Jackson and by his step grandchildren Rachael, Shelley, Matthew and Rachel, loved brother and brother-in-law of his family in the Isle of Lewis, Mina and the late Sandy. Also of John Murdo and Alice, Dolly and John, Maryanne and Sandy, Iain Murdo (all deceased) and those in New Zealand, Jim and Rose Coutts, Janice and the late Mackie Coutts, also of Mary and John Christie, Tom and Bella Coutts, Freda and Jimmy Irvine, and John Coutts (all deceased), loved by his 22 nieces and nephews and 39 grand nieces and nephews in the Isle of Lewis and New Zealand, a special friend and family member of Arthur, Marc and their families. Yet still the blood is strong, the heart is Highland, And I in dreams behold the Hebrides.

Special thanks to the staff at Te Hopai who have travelled this very personal dementia journey with us and provided Kenny with the most outstanding and compassionate care possible. We thank you and you will always be in our hearts.

Messages to the MacKay family may be left on this page or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242.

Kenny's funeral service was at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, Newtown, Wellington on Friday, March 15, at 2 pm. A cremation was held. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019