SMITH Kenina Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Isle View Nursing Home, Aultbea and now with her Lord, Kenina (Keena) Smith (nee Cameron), formerly of 2 Culduthel Place, Inverness, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of Murdo and the late Tommy Taylor, Glasgow, darling sister of Lizzie, Mary and Ina. Funeral service on Tuesday, October 22, at 2 pm, in the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness, thereafter interment in Linn Cemetery, Glasgow, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.30 pm. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the Isle View Nursing Home at the service.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019