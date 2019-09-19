Resources More Obituaries for Kenina MICHIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenina MICHIE

Notice MICHIE Kenina The family of the late Kenina Michie would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and practical help extended to us following our sad loss. Thank you to Rev IM MacDonald and ministers and elders from all denominations for their spiritual services and to all who attended funeral and sent cards and flowers. Special thanks to Dr Naylor and surgery staff for care given over the years and to all home carers and health care assistant for their practical help to her. Our thanks to the doctors and nursing staff of Med 2 Western Isles Hospital for their care. Our gratitude to the staff of Harris House who contributed to making her stay there so comfortable. It was a comfort to us as a family to see how happy she was in her short stay there. Thanks also to A MacRae Undertakers, JM Morrison hearse driver and to cemetery staff for their professionalism. A collection £425 was donated to the Harris House Comfort Fund in her memory. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019