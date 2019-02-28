Home

Kenina (Nina) MACKENZIE

Kenina (Nina) MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Kenina (Nina) A precious daughter to Chrissie and the late John Mackay, sister to Christina, Clem, Barney and the late Dorothy and a wonderful aunty to all her nieces and nephews, passed peacefully at home on February 17, 2019.
We have lost a beautiful spirit,
But Heaven has gained an angel.
If we live, we live for the Lord,
And if we die, we die for the Lord,
So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.
109 Newmarket.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
