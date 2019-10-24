Home

M U I R Kathryn (Aberdeen / North Tolsta)
Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Friday, October 18, 2019, Kathryn Campbell, aged 43 years. Beloved wife and sweetheart of David, much loved daughter of the late Mary and John Angus MacIver, loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie and good friend to many. Funeral service at Aberdeen Crematorium, Hazlehead (East Chapel), on Tuesday, October 29, at 2.30 pm., to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, at exit door, for Kathryn's favourite charities.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
