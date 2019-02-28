Resources More Obituaries for Kate CHISHOLM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kate CHISHOLM

Notice CHISHOLM Kate The family of the late Kate Chisholm would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many cards and gestures of kindness shown following the sad loss of our wonderful mother. Grateful thanks for all who came to pay their last respects, from near and far and who generously donated to the £1200 collection for Cancer Research. Special thanks for all the wonderful support and care provided by so many enabling mum to be at home during her final illness. Sincere appreciation to all ministers and elders for the spiritual comfort provided and to Alasdair Macrae and his staff for the respect and dignity shown to the family at this sad time. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices