|
|
|
GRAHAM John Stewart The Rev John Stewart Graham passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, in Sacred Heart Hospice in Sydney, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Katie, very dear father of Katherine and Margaret, loved and respected father-in-law of Martin and Darryl. Precious grandpa of Katrina and John, Breagha, Nathanael and the late Isla. The youngest son of the late Donald and Peggy Graham (33 Upper Coll) and loved brother of Angus in Oregon and Murdo in Aberdeen, also of Murdine and Kenny (both dec.)
"I am the Resurrection and the Life."
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019