Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

John Stewart GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM John Stewart The Rev John Stewart Graham passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019, in Sacred Heart Hospice in Sydney, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Katie, very dear father of Katherine and Margaret, loved and respected father-in-law of Martin and Darryl. Precious grandpa of Katrina and John, Breagha, Nathanael and the late Isla. The youngest son of the late Donald and Peggy Graham (33 Upper Coll) and loved brother of Angus in Oregon and Murdo in Aberdeen, also of Murdine and Kenny (both dec.)
"I am the Resurrection and the Life."
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -