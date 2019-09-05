Resources More Obituaries for John MACIVER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Murdo (Shonnie) MACIVER

Notice MACIVER John Murdo (Shonnie) Jinty Morrison and the family of the late John Murdo Maciver would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and kindness at this sad time. Sincere thanks to community nurses and carers for their devoted care to Shonnie. Special thanks to Rev Calum Macdonald and Iain AR Maciver for conducting the services and to precentors and office bearers at Callanish Free Church for their help. Grateful thanks to Alasdair Macrae Undertakers and staff for funeral arrangements and to Iain Macarthur and Dalmore Cemetery attendants for their assistance. We would also like to thank the ladies at Breasclete Community Centre for their hospitality and refreshments provided after the funeral. Thanks to all who came to pay their last respects and for contributions to the Chest, Heart and Stroke Foundation collection.

10 Breasclete. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019