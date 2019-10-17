|
MACLEOD John The family of the late John Macleod, Tarbert, Harris, would like to sincerely thank all, for their kind support during their recent sad bereavement. Many thanks to all who travelled to Tarbert to pay their respects and those who sent cards and kind messages of support. Special thanks to the carers, nurses and doctors involved. Grateful thanks to Rev Jardine and church elders, for their support and to Archibald Macrae Undertakers, for their professional services. Finally, sincere thanks to John Murdo Morrison, hearse driver and grave attendants, Finlay Maclennan and John Angus Macleod.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019