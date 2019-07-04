|
MACLEOD John The brothers and sisters of the late John Macleod Carn Dubh Tolsta Chaolais, who passed away on June 7, in the loving care of the staff of Bethesda Hospice, thank you very much . Thanks also to the ministers who attended the evening and funeral services Rev Murdo Campbell Barvas, Rev D Macdonald Carloway (rtd), Rev C Macdonald Callanish and student Donald Macleod Carloway. A big thank you to friends, neighbours and all those who came from near and far and generously donated to the collection of £500 at church for Bethesda Hospice.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019