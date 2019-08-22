Resources More Obituaries for John MACLEAN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John MACLEAN

Notice MACLEAN John Mary and the family of the late John MacLean (Iochdar) would like to express their gratitude to friends, neighbours and the wider community for their kindness and support following their recent bereavement. Also thanks to the doctors, nurses and other staff at Raigmore and Uist and Barra Hospitals and Griminish Doctors Surgery for their care over recent months. Sincere thanks to Rev. Ishy MacDonald and Rev. Drew Kuzma of Griminish Church of Scotland for carrying out the funeral service and to Father Michael. Finally heartfelt thanks to Angus MacPhee, undertaker, for his caring and professional service and to all at the Stepping Stone Restaurant.

A collection for the British Heart Foundation at the service collected £970. Taing mhòr bhuain uile aig 38 Lionacuidhe. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices