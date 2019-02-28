Resources More Obituaries for John MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD John All the family of the late John would like to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, neighbours and friends for many acts of kindness shown to us, also for phone messages, cards and gifts. A very special thanks to the Paramedics. Grateful thanks to Rev Paul Murray and all officiating ministers and presenters and office bearers. Thanks to Mr A. Macrae Undertaker and staff and to all those who came from near and far to pay their last respects.

May God Bless you all.

