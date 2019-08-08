Resources More Obituaries for Johanna MACKENZIE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johanna (Joan) MACKENZIE

Notice MACKENZIE Johanna (Joan) The family of the late Joan Mackenzie wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and expressions of sympathy shown to us all following our recent bereavement. Heartfelt gratitude go to the doctors and staff of Bethesda Hospice for the care given to Joan and the support to us as a family over the past weeks was truly exceptional.

Thanks to Macmillan Nurses and Oncology Team who cared and supported Joan over the years.

Thanks also to the Rev Ewen Matheson and office bearers at Back Free Church. Thanks to Alasdair Macrae Undertakers and staff for the professional service provided.

Thanks to all those who came to pay their last respects. Many thanks to the ladies who served the lunch.

Thanks to those who contributed to the retiring collection. £950 has been donated to Bethesda.

"God is our refuge and our strength"

Donnie, Ann, Karen, Mary ,Malcolm and Catherine. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019