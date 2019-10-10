Resources More Obituaries for Johanna MacDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Johanna MacDONALD

Notice MacDONALD

Johanna The family of the late Johanna MacDonald, 8 Eorodale, would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support and expressions of sympathy, for all visits, phone calls, texts, cards, food, monetary gifts and floral tributes. Special thanks to all at Habost Clinic, Homecare, Crossroads, Alzheimers and WICCF, for their wonderful care and support. The spiritual comfort and support received by the family from the ministers, elders and all who participated in family and church services has been very much appreciated. Sincere thanks to Rev John Murdo Nicolson, Rev Ewen Matheson, the staff of Macrae Undertakers, Cemetery Attendant, all those who came to pay their last respects and Comunn Eachdraidh Nis, who provided food after the service. Special thanks to all those who contributed to the collection of £831, in aid of Crossroads and Alzheimers. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away. Revelation 21:4 Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.