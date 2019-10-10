Resources More Obituaries for Joan MacASKILL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan MacASKILL

Joan The family of the late Joan MacAskill would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy and practical help. Thank you to Rev David MacLeod and all who assisted in church services. Thank you to A Macrae Undertakers, JM Morrison hearse driver, Finlay MacLennan and John Angus Macleod grave attendants. Sincere thanks to district nurses and doctors of the North Harris Medical Practice and her home carers for medical care over the years. Thank you to the staff of the Renal Ward and A1 Taxis, for exemplary care over the past four years. To Bethesda Hospice, for the loving, caring environment provided for our mother's final days. Finally, thank you to all who sent cards and flowers, those who came to pay their last respects and for contributing generously to the collection for Bethesda Hospice.

