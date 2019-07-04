|
MARTIN Jessie
(Jessie Lordy) We the family of the late Jessie Martin wish to thank most sincerely relatives, friends and neighbours, for sympathy and support during a very sad and sore bereavement. Thanks to Rev C I MacLeod, Rev M MacLeod, church elders at North Lochs Free Church and the staff of A Macrae Undertakers. Thank you to all who came to pay their last respects, we have been overwhelmed by the kindness and care shown to us.
Donnie Martin and family
11 New Holdings
Leurbost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 4, 2019