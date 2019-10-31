Home

More Obituaries for Jessie MACDONALD
Jessie (Violet) MACDONALD

Jessie (Violet) MACDONALD Notice
MACDONALD Jessie (Violet) Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, on October 24, 2019, after a life well lived, Jessie (Violet) (nee Crichton), aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Norman (of Claypark, Garrabost, Lewis), precious and dearly loved mum of Peter John, Mairi Christine and Norman, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral details in later edition of press or from the funeral directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, telephone 01463 233366.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
