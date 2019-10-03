|
STEEN James D. The wife and family of the late Jimmy Steen would like to sincerely thank the following, family, friends and neighbours for their support, exceptional generosity and expressions of sympathy, staff at Blar Buidhe for the loving care given to Jimmy, the Rev G. Macleod and Stornoway High Church for conducting the funeral service, A. Macrae Undertakers and all who came to pay their last respects, thanks also for the generous donations for Blar Buidhe.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019