Resources More Obituaries for Isabella MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabella (nee Gillies) (Ishbal) MACDONALD

Notice MACDONALD Isabella (Ishbal)

(nee Gillies) ( 25 South Galson)

The nieces and nephews of the late Ishbal Macdonald wish to thank sincerely all relatives and friends for their support during our recent sad bereavement. Thank you to everyone who attended the funeral at the High Church Stornoway and grateful thanks to Rev Gordon Macleod and John Cunningham who assisted by Robert France lead the funeral service and the family worship at Dun Eisdean. Thanks to Alasdair Macrae Undertakers and the Habost Cemetery attendant for all their compassionate service. Thank you to all the carers who supported Ishbal at home over many years thereby enabling her to stay in her own home till 2016. Very grateful thanks to everyone at Dun Eisdean Care Home who cared for Ishbal whilst she was a resident there. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices