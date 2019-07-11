Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella MACAULAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella Ann MACAULAY

Notice

Isabella Ann MACAULAY Notice
MACAULAY Isabella Ann The nieces and nephews of the late Isabella Ann Macaulay (Bellann) would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for many expressions of sympathy extended to them during their sad loss. Grateful thanks to staff of Dun Eisdean Care Home for the exceptional loving care given to Bellann over the past nine and half years. Sincere thanks to Rev James Maciver, Rev Donald Macdonald, elders and church officer for comforting support. Special thanks to staff of A Macrae Undertaker for professional service and all who came to pay their last respects.
3 Barony Square, Stornoway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.