MACAULAY Isabella Ann The nieces and nephews of the late Isabella Ann Macaulay (Bellann) would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for many expressions of sympathy extended to them during their sad loss. Grateful thanks to staff of Dun Eisdean Care Home for the exceptional loving care given to Bellann over the past nine and half years. Sincere thanks to Rev James Maciver, Rev Donald Macdonald, elders and church officer for comforting support. Special thanks to staff of A Macrae Undertaker for professional service and all who came to pay their last respects.
3 Barony Square, Stornoway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 11, 2019