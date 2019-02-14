Home

FORBES Iain The family of the late Iain Forbes,
of Carloway (and Inverness),
wish to convey their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and the many expressions of sympathy received on our recent bereavement.
Heartfelt thanks to those who travelled near and far for the funeral service along with Rev Duncan Macaskill,
Rev Ben Johnston and elders for their spiritual comfort and support.
Grateful thanks to A. Macrae Undertakers and cemetery attendants for their professional services and Doune Braes Hotel for catering.
We would like to offer special thanks to the medical teams and those who cared for Iain in recent years.
The sum of £310 was raised in aid of Alzheimer Scotland, Lewis and Harris.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
