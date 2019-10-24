Resources More Obituaries for Iain MACAULAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Iain Duncan MACAULAY

Notice MACAULAY Iain Duncan The family of the late Iain Duncan Macaulay, would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following his sudden passing. Grateful thanks to the staff of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Roxburghe House, for their exceptional care during his final days. Thanks to the staff of Martin Shaw Funeral Parlour, Aberdeen Crematorium, Will Russell and the Palm Court Hotel, for their care and sensitivity. Sincere thanks to his many wonderful friends, all those who remembered us in prayer and everyone who came to pay their last respects. Finally thank you to all who contributed so generously to the collection for Roxburghe House.

Ellon and 20 Knock Carloway. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices