MORRISON Henrietta The family of the late Henrietta Morrison, 15 Upper Barvas, would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their expressions of sympathy and practical help during this difficult time. Special thanks to Sheena Macleod and her staff for the care, love and affection received by our late mother over the last few years. Thanks to all staff at Borve Medical Practice, Crossroads, Befrienders, Ladies of Comunn Chroig and Maybury Gardens. Sincere thanks to Rev Ben Johnstone, Rev D. Wolf, Rev William Macleod, office bearers and all who participated with family and church services. Grateful thanks to A. Macrae, staff undertakers and cemetery attendant. Finally, thanks to all who sent cards and flowers, those that came to pay their last respects and for contributing so generously to the collection for Crossroads.
God bless you all.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019