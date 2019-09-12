Resources More Obituaries for Helen MACLEAY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen MACLEAY

Notice MACLEAY Helen Gordon and family wish to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards received in their recent sad loss of Helen. Sincere thanks to Rev Dr Derek Brown for taking the service and to William T Fraser & Son for their professional support and also to the Lochardil House Hotel. Special thanks to Dr Mmeka, Dr Katie Walters and The Highland Hospice for their incredible care and attention. Finally, thank you to all who attended the service and for the generous donations which totalled £1,680 which will be split between The Highland Hospice, The Netley Centre, Maggies and GIST Support UK. Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices