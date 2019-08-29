Home

William T. Fraser & Son
Culduthel Road
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV2 6AB
01463 243232
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:00
William T. Fraser & Son
Culduthel Road
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV2 6AB
MacLEAY
Helen Passed away, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at The Highland Hospice, Helen MacLeay, aged 48 years, onetime RMN New Craigs Hospital and her further career as a Primary Teacher at Foyers and Milton of Leys Schools. Precious and much loved wife to Gordon, deeply loved mother to Finlay and Eve, loving daughter to Noel and Ethel Macdonald, adored by her sisters Fiona, Pam and Anne, dearly loved daughter-in-law to Elenor and the late Iain, much loved auntie and sister-in-law and will be sorely missed. Funeral service on Wednesday, September 4, at 2 pm, in the Funeral Home of William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
All welcome. No flowers. Donations kindly invited for GIST Support UK, Netley Day Centre and Maggie's Highland.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
